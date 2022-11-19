Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $458,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

