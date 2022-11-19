Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,201,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,660,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAK opened at $91.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $77.83 and a 12 month high of $93.64.

