Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE:EOG opened at $141.02 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.23.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

