iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

