Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Iridium Communications by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,306.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $328,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $328,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

