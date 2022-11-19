Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.