Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

EPD opened at $24.98 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

