Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,736 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of Photronics worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Photronics by 75.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 654.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

