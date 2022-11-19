Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 1,587 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,546,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 6.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 989,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLKB stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $83.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

