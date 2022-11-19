Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 390.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 182,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

