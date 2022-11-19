Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 311.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 103,093 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $68.84 on Friday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15.

