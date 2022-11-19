Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,778,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after buying an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 190,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $131.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.10. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $187.35.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

