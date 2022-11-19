Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 94.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 202.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of REG opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

