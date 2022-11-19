JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 366,879 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.95% of SBA Communications worth $327,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 45.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,344,000 after purchasing an additional 652,954 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.73.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

SBAC stock opened at $290.68 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.16 and its 200-day moving average is $311.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.