JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $340.23 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,102,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.22% of Rayonier worth $340,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Rayonier by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYN opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

