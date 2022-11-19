JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $360.09 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.09% of MSCI worth $360,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.11.

Shares of MSCI opened at $490.31 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $667.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $445.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

