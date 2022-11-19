Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SCHRODERS IS Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 967,924 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,152,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.24. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.