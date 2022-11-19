Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average is $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Insider Activity

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

