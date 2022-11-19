Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,423 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $2,828,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

