Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $3,272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.