POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Stock Position Trimmed by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKXGet Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in POSCO by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

POSCO stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

