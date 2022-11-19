Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $168.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.37 and its 200 day moving average is $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

