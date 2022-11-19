Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

KMI opened at $18.42 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

