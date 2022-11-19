Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 16,548 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,548 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Albertsons Companies worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACI. Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.