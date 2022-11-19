Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 6,622 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $311.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,872 shares of company stock valued at $53,802,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.