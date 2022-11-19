Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 20.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,144 shares of company stock worth $19,314,123 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

MSI opened at $262.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.16 and a 200 day moving average of $229.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

