Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 33,456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $78.16 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.