Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

