Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 437.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 28.1% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $49.04 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.