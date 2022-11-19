Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Hub Group worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hub Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

