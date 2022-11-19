Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 474,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,378,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,898,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,063,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.17 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

