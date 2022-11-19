Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after buying an additional 254,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 116.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

