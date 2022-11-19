Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 85.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 38.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

