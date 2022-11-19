Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JJSF has been the topic of several research reports. CL King lifted their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JJSF opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.49. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.78.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.82%.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.