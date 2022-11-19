Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $3,588,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $214.53 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

