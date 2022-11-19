Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 772 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of California Water Service Group worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 78.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,715 shares of company stock worth $100,946. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

