Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Balchem by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Balchem by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day moving average is $128.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

