Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,200 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.18% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 53,514 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 239,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,416 shares of company stock worth $1,580,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NXGN opened at $20.17 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

