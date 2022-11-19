ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.21% of ScanSource worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCSC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in ScanSource by 305.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 21.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

ScanSource Price Performance

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $962.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

