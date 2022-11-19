Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 31,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $45.33 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

