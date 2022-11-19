Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 700 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of ICF International worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ICF International by 25.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $277,846.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $277,846.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ICFI opened at $108.80 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICFI. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

