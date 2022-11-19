Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 890.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 84,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 75,971 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at $403,620,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 154,291 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,227 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.