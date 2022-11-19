Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWN. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $264,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $15,340,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 238,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWN opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

