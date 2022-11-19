Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.11% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.73.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

