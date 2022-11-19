The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $1,199,011.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,137 shares of company stock worth $1,986,116. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $95.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

