Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after buying an additional 175,412 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Insider Activity

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

