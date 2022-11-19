Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 614.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 78,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXT. Sidoti raised Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $104.19.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

