Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,490 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $424,519.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

