Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 700 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $191.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.94. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $214.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.44.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

