Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 12,117 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.44 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

